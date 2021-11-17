The University of Delhi will release the first merit list for postgraduate courses today. Those who have registered for admission to the PG courses can check the published list on the official website of Delhi University admissions — admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates are eligible to apply for admission as per the first merit list from November 18 to November 21. The respective departments or colleges will check and approve admissions of candidates who applied under the first merit list from 10 am on November 18 till 5 pm on November 22. The payment can be done till 1 pm on November 23.

Here are the steps to check the first merit list:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Delhi University admissions at admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Select DU PG first merit list link that is shown on the homepage

Step 3: A PDF file will open where candidates can verify their name and roll numbers

Step 4: Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of it for your future reference

The university will publish three merit lists this year for postgraduate courses. The second merit list will be released on November 26. More details on this is available on the varsity's official website.