The University of Delhi is all set to release its fifth cut-off on November 8 for admissions in various undergraduate programmes offered by the varsity. The list will be released soon and the students can check the details on the official website of the university – www.du.ac.in.

The university will have a separate consolidated list for all the streams – science, arts and commerce. The admission process for the fifth cut-off list will start on November 9 and go on till November 10. But the students will have till November 12 to pay their admission fees.

How to check DU's fifth cut-off list? Here's all you need:

Visit the official website of the particular college or simply lo on to du.ac.in

Go to the ‘Latest News’ tab under the ‘Admission 2021’ section

Click on the link that says ‘DU fifth cut off 2021’

Now, you need to download the PDF file to check the cut-off

READ ALSO : DU Admissions: Over 7,900 applications approved from third cut-off list, 1.40 lakh in total

DU had released the first, second, third, special and fourth cut-off lists on October 1, October 5, October 16, October 25 and October 30, respectively. And the unforeseen high cut-offs have not only put students under pressure but have given birth to a few controversies as well. The varsity also released the NCWEB first cut-off list on October 29. More than 60,000 students had secured admissions in various undergraduate courses of the Delhi University under the three cut-off lists, according to official data. Till now, the university has received around 1.70 lakh applications for 70,000 seats.