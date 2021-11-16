For a long time, junior teacher aspirants were staging protests at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar but on November 15, they tried to storm the Odisha Assembly which led to a scuffle between them and the police deployed outside the assembly. They alleged that the government has made no announcement of any recruitment in the last six years. The junior teachers even attempted to break the security cordon.



The aspirants held placards that declared 'Job or Jail' and demonstrated in front of the assembly. One of the protestors informed that the state government has neglected them. "Though a lot of our members are staging a hunger strike at Lower PMG, no official has held any kind of discussion with us," said the protestor as per a report in Odishatv.in.



No government notification has been issued for the recruitment of junior teachers in the last six years and since the last three years, the state government has been giving fake assurances to fulfill their demands, the protestor alleged. He informed that though many of them had the required qualifications, which included OTET (Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test), and were trained as well, no steps have been taken by concerned officials to listen or address their grievances.

READ ALSO : OSSTET 2021: Odisha Secondary Education Board opens registration window. Steps to register



“If the government cannot provide us jobs, it should then let us die in the assembly which is considered to be a temple of democracy,” said an agitator.



Following the protest, police and other security personnel took the protestors away from the assembly.