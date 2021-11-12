The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has begun the application process for the second phase of Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2021. The registration process began on November 12 and will continue till November 20. Interested candidates can register at BSE Odisha's official website — bseodisha.ac.in.



As per the notice issued by the Board, the application window will remain open till the midnight on November 20, by which candidates have to submit their registration forms and also pay the application fee. Candidates can only pay the application fee online and no extra time will be allotted beyond midnight on November 20 to pay the fee.



The Board has fixed the application fee at Rs 500 for those in the General category. Those in the SC/ST category have to pay Rs 300. The registration will be accepted only when the acknowledgement slip is download after submitting the application and the fee paid.



Here's what interested candidates need to do to register for OSSTET 2021:

- Visit the website — bseodisha.ac.in

- The OSSTET 2021 link is on the homepage. Click on it

- The login details have to be entered next

- After submitting, you'll be led to an application form

- Fill the form and pay the fees

- Don't forget to download the acknowledgement slip

- Keep the hard copy of the slip for future use