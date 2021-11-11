When the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal, the same flame that was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the 50th anniversary of our country's victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan, made its way to DAV Public School, Unit-VIII in Bhubaneswar, a palpable sense of patriotic fervour was evident in the environment. In a pleasant coincidence, this school celebrates its golden jubilee year with the Swarnim Vijay Varsh of the 1971 war.



What's more? To mark the occasion, Lt Gen JK Mohanty and Brigadier BP Patnaik, war veterans from the Indo-Pak war of 1971, were invited to the school.

Students performing

It was Chairman of the School Managing Committee, Bijay Kumar Patnaik, IAS (Retd) and former Chief Secretary of the state who received the eternal victory flame and placed it in the auditorium of the school while Regional Officer of DAV Institutions with the principals of other DAV institutions paid floral tributes.



Students sang the soulful patriotic song Har Karam Apna Karenge and presented a patriotic song Sandese Aate Hai apart from reciting poems. But the highlight of the event, as recalled by Rajib Lochan Panda, TGT English, were the invigorating words of the two war veterans which infused the students with a spirit of pride for the nation. "While the lieutenant spoke about 'Sankalp se Siddhi' (Determination leads to success), the brigadier went on to tell the audience about how the martyrs have sacrificed their bodies implying that their soul continues to live on. Even our principal Ipsita Das saluted the martyrs in her speech and congratulated the Indian Army for their achievement," says the teacher. He also recalls the thoughtful address delivered by the School Leader Anjali Mishra. "The ambience was very lively and the speeches delivered went a long way in making students realise the importance of sacrifices made by our soldiers," says Rajib Lochan Panda.

War veterans being felicitated

The war veterans, who implored students to safeguard the dignity and honour of the motherland, were felicitated. All those students and even parents who weren't able to attend this in-person programme were able to watch it on DAV's YouTube channel.