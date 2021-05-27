The Chhattisgarh government has said that over 10,000 villages in the state are completely COVID-free as the virus has either not been able to reach there or those infected have already recovered. At present there is not a single COVID-19 case in these villages, due to the prompt measures initiated by the Chhattisgarh government to prevent infection from reaching these villages, it said.

Due to the micro-level arrangements made by the state government, today, out of the total 20,092 villages in Chhattisgarh, about 9,462 are free from Corona infection. This includes 183 villages out of 704 in Balod district, 402 out of 957 in Baloda Bazar district, 102 out of 636 in Balrampur district, 252 out of 589 in Bastar district, 311 out of 702 in Bemetara district, 491 out of 579 in Bijapur district, 96 out of 708 villages in Bilaspur district, 158 out of 229 in Dantewada, 176 out of 633 in Dhamtari, 377 out of 385 in Durg, 39 out of 222 in Gorella-Pendra-Marwahi, 342 out of 722 in Gariyaband are infection-free.

Similarly, 150 villages out of 887 in Janjgir-Champa district, 319 out of 766 in Jashpur, 792 out of 1084 in Kanker, 832 out of 1035 in Kabirdham, 407 out of 569 in Kondagaon, 280 out of 716 in Korba, 352 out of 638 in Koriya, 532 out of 1,153 in Mahasamund, 338 out of 711 in Mungeli, 362 out of 422 in Narayanpur, 173 out of 1,435 in Raigadh, 261 out of 478 in Raipur, 1,204 out of 1,599 in Rajnandgaon, 194 out of 406 in Sukma, 140 out of 544 villages in Surajpur and 197 out of 583 villages in Surguja district are infection free.

With the outbreak of the second wave of COVID in the urban areas of the state, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had directed that all necessary steps should be taken to prevent infection from reaching rural areas.

Quarantine centers set up in villages during the first wave were again made operational with stronger arrangements than before. Check-up, stay and treatment arrangements were made in these centers for persons and families returning to villages from other states or urban areas.