In a day, SFI's National President V P Sanu will file the nomination to fight the Lok Sabha polls from Malappuram, again. The last time he fought the election from the constituency was in 2019, in a CPI(M) ticket, when he was pushed to a second position, while Indian Union Muslim League's P K Kunhalikkutty was elected the Member of Parliament. However, Kunhalikkutty had resigned a month ago to fight the upcoming Kerala assembly elections.



This year's candidature is quite different for Sanu. The security deposit for the 32-year-old is funded by the farmer leaders from Punjab and Bihar, who are leading the ongoing farmers' protest in the country against the farm laws. The news was shared by the All India Kisan Sabha Joint Secretary Vijoo Krishnan. "In a heartening gesture Kisan leaders from Punjab and Bihar who are among the leaders of the ongoing historic Kisan Struggle handed over the security deposit for V P Sanu, SFI President who is contesting as the CPI(M)-LDF candidate in the by-election to Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala," Krishnan wrote on Facebook.



"This is the greatest honour that I could have ever asked for," says Sanu, brimming with joy and confidence. "The left leaders have always raised their voice in support of the farmers and I am so happy that they have noticed our support," he says. Sanu had also taken part in the march. The fund was handed over to Krishnan and P Krishnaprasad, Finance Secretary of AIKS by Kul Hind Kisan Sabha Secretary Major Singh Punnewal and Vice President Surjit Singh and Bihar Kisan leader Prabhuraj Narain Rao. The elections will be held on April 16.