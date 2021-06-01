The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal is expected to announce if the CBSE will conduct the Class XII exam this year. While a lot of students and parents are raising their voice asking the board to cancel the exam, a survey result suggests that this may be what the majority wants.



Supreme Court lawyer Mamta Sharma, who filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of the exam has shared the results of a survey that she had conducted among XII graders. The results say that 93 per cent of the respondents, which equals approximately 1.3 lakh students, want their exams cancelled. At the same time, it is interesting to note that over 10,000 students want to write the exams, even if they are held offline.

Most of the students say that they are scared of contracting COVID, if they step out of their house to enter the examination centres. Even though the number of daily fresh cases are declining, India still reports over one lakh COVID cases daily. The country also faces a shortage of vaccines, reportedly.



At the same time, 22 per cent of the respondents say that they haven't been able to study due to the pandemic and the anxiety that the situation had induced. A large number of students also said that they weren't taught the entire syllabus in the academic year. Sharma had circulated the form online on May 30.