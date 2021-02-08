SFI National President V P Sanu was allegedly attacked by a group of activists associated with the Muslim Students Federation, the students' wing of the Indian Union Muslim League. Sanu was addressing a meet supporting the farmers' protest.



"After being exposed in Kathua relief scam, Muslim League out of desperation attacked Samyuktha Kisan Samithi's solidarity meeting with farmers. Anyway, what more to expect from the ones that milked an eight-year-old girl's tragedy?" Sanu tweeted. "Pettiness and hate won't win, IUML better understand that."



"Sanu was giving a speech about how the MSF and IUML have done nothing to support the protesting farmers. This provoked them to attack him," said the SFI National Secretary Mayukh Biswas. Sanu sufferedminor injuries. The MSF workers were protesting against the LDF government be because of the allegations that they were making nepotistic appointments in universities. Recently P K Kunhalikutty, the IUML's Malappuram MP had resigned from the parliament, to contest the upcoming Kerala assembly elections. Sanu was Kunhalikutty's rival candidate in the elections.