In most probably a first-of-its-kind initiative in Karnataka's Mysuru, Zero Discharge Urinals that incorporates multiple innovative technologies is being built by a team from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay with local support from Khurshid Foundation, a city-based NGO.

These Zero-D green toilets will incorporate multiple innovative technologies targeted towards measures such as faecal sludge management, wastewater recycling and reuse, minimisation of greenhouse gas emission from wastewater, and recovery of urea, nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium from the urine. The IIT Bombay team consisting of Dr Biplab R Pattanaik, professor KV Venkatesh and professor Sharad Yadav bring their expertise in the field of sanitation chemistry to the table in order to construct these eco-friendly toilets in the area called Vande Mataram colony -- identified by the Khurshid Foundation -- which is in a dire need of hygienic toilets.

Badruzzama Khanum, Secretary Khurshid Foundation said, "When we met the IIT Bombay team and heard about the Zero-D toilets, we were very impressed with the technology. Several localities in Mysuru lack proper toilets. We believe that Zero-D toilets could immensely benefit these localities as these toilets are very hygienic and require very low maintenance." The proposed toilet complex, consisting of six toilets, is expected to help over 100 families. The IIT Bombay team has already begun the construction of the toilet complex. The toilets will be maintained by the makers post-completion and regular feedback will be taken from the users to make improvements.

The institutions have official permission from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for the purpose of this project construction of toilets. In fact, MUDA has approached Khurshid Foundation to construct a similar complex in Maharaja's College complex. The Foundation has been actively working in the field of education, health, sanitation, and skill development and this project is taken up by the two institutions with the hope that it will help raise awareness about environmental issues and inspire more people to adopt similar technologies.

