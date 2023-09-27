One of the most promising ways that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used in Indian education is to personalise instruction. AI-powered learning platforms can track student progress and identify areas where they need extra help. The platform can then provide students with tailored instruction and resources to help them succeed.

For example, the Indian start-up CENTURY Tech has developed an AI-powered learning platform that is used by over 10 million students in India. The platform uses AI to personalise instruction and provide students with real-time feedback. CENTURY Tech's platform has been shown to improve student learning outcomes by up to 20 per cent.

Another way that AI is being used in Indian education is to provide feedback on student work. AI-powered grading systems can automatically grade student essays and other assignments, providing them with detailed feedback on their work. This feedback can help students identify their strengths and weaknesses, and make improvements to their work.

For example, the Indian start-up Gradeup has developed an AI-powered grading system that is used by over five million students in India. The system can automatically grade student essays and provide them with detailed feedback on their writing. Gradeup's system has been shown to help students improve their writing skills by up to 20 per cent.

AI is also being used to develop new educational tools and resources. For example, AI-powered chatbots can be used to provide students with personalised tutoring and support. AI-powered simulations and games can be used to create engaging and interactive learning experiences.

While AI has the potential to revolutionise education in India, there are also some challenges that need to be addressed. One challenge is the lack of access to technology and the internet in many parts of India. Another challenge is the need to train teachers on how to use AI effectively in the classroom.

Despite these challenges, the use of AI in education in India is growing rapidly. As AI technology continues to develop and become more affordable, AI is likely to play an increasingly important role in improving education for all students in India.

How else is AI being used?

- The Indian government is using AI to develop a national personalised learning platform that will provide students with tailored instruction and feedback.

- The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is using AI to develop a personalised learning system for students of mathematics and science.

- The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay is using AI to develop a system that can automatically generate practice problems for students of computer programming.

- The Indian start-up TeachNext is using AI to develop a system that can help teachers identify students who are struggling and provide them with the support they need.

- The Indian startup Embibe is using AI to develop a system that can help students prepare for competitive exams such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).