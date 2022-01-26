It was on January 26, 1950, that the Indian Constitution came into effect; making India a republic. The day is an essential part of the Indian democracy, celebrated with grandeur in the national capital.

But what makes the day more interesting is that the Constitution was finalised months before it came into effect. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India. That is why November 26 is celebrated as the Constitution Day. It took nearly three years for the Constituent Assembly to complete the framing of the Constitution, The Constituent Assembly first met in New Delhi on December 9, 1946, in the Constitution Hall, which is currently the Central Hall of the Parliament House.

The significance of January 26 lies in pre-Independence India. Even though the Constitution was ready, it was decided that it will come into effect on January 26 to coincide with the first call for Purna Swaraj or complete independence from the British. Jawaharlal Nehru was the youngest elected president of the Indian National Congress when it passed its Purna Swaraj resolution in December 1929 and proclaimed it on January 26, 1930.