He was already fighting an uphill battle in 2018 against a rare disease called neuroendocrine tumor but he won. He even began shooting for his film Angrezi Medium. But his health took a beating again and on April 29, 2020, the actor who straddled both Bollywood and Hollywood, succumbed to colon infection. Irrfan Khan was his name, a name that all actors and movie lovers continue to revere.



After studying at National School of Drama, Irrfan Khan struggled endlessly first in TV and then in films. But when he shot to fame, he was respected by every actor there was. Having worked with Irrfan in Inferno, Tom Hanks said, “I’m just beguiled by Irrfan’s magic eyes." And indeed, it was some magic in his eyes and his subtle yet real acting that brought him much fame and acclaim in the years to come.

In many ways, The Lunchbox (2013) was his breakout movie. And as far as the West goes, movies like The Namesake, Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man and Jurassic World ensured that even they were serenaded by his acting. "I want to entertain people but with more substance," he once famously said. Rest assured, he has done a lot more than just entertain us.