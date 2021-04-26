A collapsed overhead bridge, international athletes alleging that their room was "unfit for human inhibition", finding water flooding the floor or even snakes in their rooms, ACs, electricity sockets and even showers went caput, all that could go wrong went wrong when India hosted the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in 2010. But not of its own accord, oh no. The whole ordeal emitted a strong stench of corruption. And when police and the court came down hard upon all those involved, one of the first heads to roll was that of Suresh Kalmadi, Chairman of the CWG Organising Committee. He was taken into police custody on April 26, 2011 and spent about ten months in jail.



But the damage was done, the games were already dubbed as the CWG scam and it was being written off as a Rs 28,054 crore disaster. What was projected to be India's moment on the world stage turned out to be a colossal disaster of mammoth proportions. The ruling Congress Party wasn't spared any flak, though it tried to distance itself as much as it can.

Infinity and beyond

Today also happens to be the death anniversary of Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. Also known as The Man Who Knew Infinity. Hailing from Erode in the then Madras Presidency, he went all the way to Cambridge and passed away at the tender age of 32. Who knew what else he would have achieved if he lived on.