If there is one Instagram account you should follow is that of Hubble Space Telescope. The most gorgeous and breathtaking photos from space will decorate your timeline and remind you why you are but a small part of something much bigger. It was on April 25, 1990 that this large telescope, it's as long as a school bus, was launched into space. This solar-powered telescope continues to orbit 547 kilometers, that's over three decades of orbiting, mind you. It was sent to orbit Earth to advance research and since then, it has contributed greatly. Most recently, it captured an image of a dying galaxy!

The canal

Suez Canal! Two words you never would have expected to hear so much of lately, aren't we right? But we are not here to talk about the trade crisis or the meme fest that was unleashed upon us when a ship blocked the Suez Canal. We are here to actually tell you that it was on this day, April 25, 1859, when the construction of this canal began. It is important because the channel enables direct shipping between Europe and Asia, it is, in fact, the shortest route. Let's hope nothing blocks it again. Aren't we right?