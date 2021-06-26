On Friday Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, announced at the Southern Naval Command that the first-ever Made in India aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will be commissioned next year. The combat capability, reach and versatility will be used in the country's defence. INS Vikrant which was supposed to enter service in 2021, is now expected to enter service in 2023. It is one of the Indigenous Aircraft Carried 1 (IAC 1) that is being constructed by the Cochin Shipyard in Kerala for the Indian Navy. It is the first aircraft to be built in India.

Here's all you need to know about INS Vikrant.

Why the name Vikrant?

Vikrant in Sanskrit means vikranta- stepping beyond and courageous.

What are some of the unique features of INS Vikrant?

INS Vikrant is 262 metres which is 860 feet long and 62 metres wide which is 203 feet and displaces about 40,000 metric tons. The aircraft also boasts of 75 per cent indegenous content including the steel used in construction, key weapons and the sensors installed. It has four OTO Melara 76m dual purpose cannons, AK-630 close-in weapon systems and 32 cell Vertical Launch System that can fire 63 missiles. “It would offer an incomparable military instrument with its ability to project air power over long distances, including air interdiction, anti-surface warfare, offensive and defensive counter-air, airborne anti-submarine warfare and airborne early warning,” the Navy said.

Which other aircraft carriers does India have?

At present, India has only one aircraft carrier, the Russian-origin INS Vikramaditya. The Navy said in a statement that the IAC will be “as INS Vikrant in the first half of 2022, which would be the most potent sea-based asset”. It will operate MiG-29K fighter aircraft, Kamov-31 Air Early Warning Helicopters, the soon-to-be-inducted MH-60R multi-role helicopter, and the indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters.