Published: 12th February 2021
What the FAQ: What is postal ballot voting? Who are eligible to cast votes through this facility and what happens to these votes?
The postal ballot voting facility has been introduced specially for people who are suffering from COVID-19 and those aged above 65 years as there are high chances of them getting infected from virus
With the COVID-19 around and the upcoming by-polls in three Indian states, the Government of India has implemented the postal ballot voting facilities to facilitate the casting of votes among people. This facility exists all over the world and each country has designed its own rules in the postal ballot for its citizens. We take a look at India's rules for the postal ballot that was introduced in Delhi and Bihar elections last year.
What is the postal ballot facility in the elections?
Postal Ballot facility refers to the distribution of ballot papers to registered voters by post instead of people coming to the polling booth or station directly to vote. These votes are returned in the post or handed in person in the elections office or at a polling station
Who can use the postal ballot voting facility?
The postal ballot facility was introduced for people working in the Union armed forces and state police, as well as their family members, can use postal ballot facility. Even the employees working with the Government of India but posted abroad can register for this to cast their vote. This year, it has been extended to facilitate the casting of votes for people who are suffering from COVID-19 or those who have mild symptoms and are quarantined at home. It has also extended this service to senior citizens or people aged above 65 years after the government amended the Conduct of Election Rules 1961.
When did the recent postal ballot voting take place in India?
The recent bypolls that took place in Bihar has used the postal ballot voting facility in India. In February 2020, Delhi became the first state to implement postal ballots and extended this facility even to those with disabilities and people aged above 80 years.
Which states in India will be using the posting ballot facilities in the upcoming elections?
Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal states will be using the postal ballot facilities in the upcoming elections in April 2021