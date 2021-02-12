With the COVID-19 around and the upcoming by-polls in three Indian states, the Government of India has implemented the postal ballot voting facilities to facilitate the casting of votes among people. This facility exists all over the world and each country has designed its own rules in the postal ballot for its citizens. We take a look at India's rules for the postal ballot that was introduced in Delhi and Bihar elections last year.



What is the postal ballot facility in the elections?

Postal Ballot facility refers to the distribution of ballot papers to registered voters by post instead of people coming to the polling booth or station directly to vote. These votes are returned in the post or handed in person in the elections office or at a polling station



Who can use the postal ballot voting facility?

The postal ballot facility was introduced for people working in the Union armed forces and state police, as well as their family members, can use postal ballot facility. Even the employees working with the Government of India but posted abroad can register for this to cast their vote. This year, it has been extended to facilitate the casting of votes for people who are suffering from COVID-19 or those who have mild symptoms and are quarantined at home. It has also extended this service to senior citizens or people aged above 65 years after the government amended the Conduct of Election Rules 1961.

READ ALSO: What the FAQ: Everything you need to know about Made In India platform Koo