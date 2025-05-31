BPSC announces 71st CCE 2025 with 1,250 vacancies across Bihar

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has launched the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2025 for the recruitment of 1,250 positions across various departments of the Bihar state government today, Saturday, May 31.

This initial announcement marks the start of the 2025 recruitment cycle.

Notably, the notification excludes vacancies for Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), which are typically key roles in the CCE.

Key dates for BPSC 71st CCE 2025

The BPSC has outlined the following important dates for the 71st CCE:



- Online application start date: June 2, 2025

- Application submission deadline: June 30, 2025

- Tentative preliminary examination: August 30, 2025



Eligibility criteria

To apply for the BPSC 71st CCE 2025, candidates must meet the following requirements:



- Possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or institution.

- Fulfill additional criteria as specified in the detailed advertisement, to be released by BPSC.



The notice does not specify age limits, but candidates can find detailed eligibility requirements in the full notification once published.



Vacancies available

The 71st CCE offers 1,250 vacancies across ten administrative roles, with the majority allocated to Block Cooperative Officers (502 posts) and Block Minority Welfare Officers (459 posts). The vacancy distribution is as follows:



Senior Deputy Collector: 100

Financial Administrative Officer: 79

Labour Superintendent: 10

Sub Registrar/Joint Sub Registrar: 3

Sugarcane Officer: 17

Block Cooperative Officer: 502

Block Panchayati Raj Officer: 22

Block Scheduled Caste/Tribe Welfare Officer: 13

Revenue Officer: 45

Block Minority Welfare Officer: 459

Total: 1,250



The BPSC has also indicated that additional vacancies communicated by government departments before the application deadline may be included in this recruitment cycle.



Applications for the BPSC 71st CCE 2025 will be accepted exclusively online through the official BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, starting June 2, 2025.



Candidates should ensure they complete the application process by June 30, 2025, and stay updated via the website for any further announcements or changes to the recruitment process.