TG EAPCET 2025 results out tomorrow at THIS time

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is slated to declare the results of the TG EAPCET (Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) for the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams tomorrow, Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 11 am.

When the results are released, candidates will be able to download them from the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

According to an official notice, Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy will release the results of TG EAPCET 2025 at his residence.

The results will contain the ranks and marks for both the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy streams, as well as the toppers, attendance information, and aggregated results.

Candidates will be able to view the results following the press briefing.

Previously, the council provided the TG EAPCET Answer Key on May 4, along with the response sheet and master question paper.

Steps for downloading the TG EAPCET 2025 results:

Visit the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in . On the home page, click the download link for the TG EAPCET Results 2025. To login, enter your credentials and click Submit. The TG EAPCET 2025 Results will appear on your screen. Download the results and retain a printout for future reference.

The TG EAMCET for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) stream was held on April 29 and 30, while the test for the Engineering (E) stream was scheduled from May 2 to 5.