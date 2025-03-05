NBEMS invites applications for Fellowship Exit Exam (FNB) 2024

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened applications for the Fellowship Exit Examination (FEE) 2024.



The online registration began on March 4, 2025. The portal will be open till March 24, 2025. The examination is scheduled to take place in April or May 2025.



Exam details

- The theory and practical examinations will be conducted on the same day.

- Candidates will receive details about the exam date and venue through their admit cards once the exam centres are finalised.

- Applicants must pay an examination fee of Rs 5,250 to appear for the exam.



Eligibility criteria

- Before applying, candidates must ensure that their Doctor of Medicine (MD)/Master of Science (MS)/Doctor of Medicine (DM)/Master of Chirurgiae (MCh)/Diploma is recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC) under the NMC Act, 2019, and listed in the first schedule of the Indian Medical Council (IMC) Act.

- If at any stage it is found that the degree/diploma is not recognised by the NMC, NBEMS reserves the right to cancel the registration or examination.



Training requirements

- Candidates must have completed their FNB training at an NBEMS-accredited institute.

- The cutoff date for completing FNB training to be eligible for the FNB Exit Exam 2024 is August 16, 2025.

- Candidates must submit a certificate confirming the completion of their training.



Exam pattern

1) Theory examination

- Total marks: 100

- Format: 10 short notes, each carrying 10 marks

- Duration: Three hours



2) Practical examination

- Total marks: 300

- Components: Clinical examination and viva