SSC CGL 2025 registration begins today. Here's how you can APPLY

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially launched the registration process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025, starting today, Monday, June 9, 2025, reported The Indian Express.

The application window will remain open until July 4, 2025.

Candidates can access the SSC CGL 2025 application form on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The notification invites applications for multiple vacancies, with the detailed SSC CGL notification PDF available for download on the official site.

The SSC CGL 2025 examination is scheduled to take place from August 13, 2025, to August 30, 2025.

The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode, ensuring a streamlined and efficient process for candidates nationwide.

Eligibility and application requirements

Before applying, candidates are advised to thoroughly review the eligibility criteria outlined in the SSC CGL Notification 2025.

The registration process involves several steps, including one-time registration (OTR), completing the detailed application form, uploading the required documents, and paying the application fee of Rs 100.

Candidates can make corrections to their application form twice, with a fee of Rs 200 for the first correction and Rs 500 for the second.

Step-by-step guide to SSC CGL 2025 registration

Here are steps to help you to register for the examination:



1. Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on the “New User? Register Now” link.

3. Complete the one-time registration (OTR) by entering personal details such as name, password, contact information, nationality, education, and address.

4. Login using the registration number and password generated during OTR.

5. Fill out the detailed SSC CGL application form.

6. Upload scanned images of your photograph and signature.

7. Review all entered details carefully.

8. Pay the application fee of Rs 100 via online modes, including credit/debit card, net banking, or BHIM UPI.

9. Download and print the completed application form for future reference.



For further details, candidates can refer to the official SSC website or download the SSC CGL notification PDF.