RRB recruitment registration deadline extended again. Details here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have extended the registration deadline for various RRB ministerial and isolated categories of recruitment in 2025. Interested candidates can now submit their applications by February 21, 2025.

The deadline for the RRB registration was February 6, which was later extended to February 16 and now, to February 21, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,036 vacancies.



Steps to register for RRB Recruitment 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link for RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Log in with the required registration details.

Step 5: Fill up the application form

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Download the confirmation page

Step 8: Print a copy of the confirmation page for future purposes



The selection process includes a single-stage computer-based test (CBT), followed by a performance or teaching skill test, a translation test (if required), and a document verification/medical examination.





CBT test

The CBT will feature 100 questions to be completed within 90 minutes, with an additional 30 minutes (120 minutes total) granted to candidates with benchmark disabilities using a scribe.



As stated by TOI, the exam will cover topics such as professional ability, general awareness, general intelligence, and reasoning, mathematics, and general science. A negative marking system will apply, with 1/3 mark deducted for each incorrect response.



Important dates for RRB 2025 are:

February 21: Closing date and time for online submission of applications

February 22 & 23: Date for application fee payment

February 24 to March 5: Modification window without any fees

March 3 to 15: Modification window with modification fees