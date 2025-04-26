When will TANCET results be released? Scorecards available from May 7

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025 results are expected to be declared soon, with scorecards available for download between May 7 and June 6, 2025. Candidates who took the exam on March 22, 2025, can check their scores on the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.



Answer key and results

The TANCET 2025 answer key was released on April 17, 2025.



The final results will be released based on the final answer key.



TANCET 2025 allows admission to various postgraduate programmes, including Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology. (MTech), Master of Architecture (MArch), and Master of Planning (MPlan), at participating institutions.



These include Anna University, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges (engineering, arts, and science), as well as self-financing colleges, including stand-alone institutions.



How to download TANCET 2025 merit list

To access the TANCET 2025 merit list or scorecard, follow these steps:



1. Visit the official TANCET website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

2. Click on the result link provided on the homepage.

3. Enter your TANCET 2025 application form number.

4. Submit the details to view and download the result.



Exam structure and scoring

The TANCET exam consists of 100 questions, with each correct answer earning one mark. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. The raw score is determined by the total number of correct responses.



TANCET MBA cut-off

The TANCET MBA 2025 cut-off represents the minimum score required for admission to MBA programmes at participating colleges. The cut-off is influenced by factors such as:



- Number of available seats

- Total number of candidates

- Exam difficulty level