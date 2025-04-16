ICAI CA May 2025 admit card to be released soon: how to download foundation, inter and final hall ticket

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the eagerly awaited admit cards for the CA Intermediate and Final May 2025 exams shortly today, Wednesday, April 16, reported Times of India.

Although an official announcement is yet to be made, the hall tickets are expected to be released on the ICAI eServices portal — eservices.icai.org — following the usual procedure.

The ICAI has set the CA exams for May 2025 across three levels: Final, Intermediate, and Foundation.

The CA Final exams for Group I will be held on May 2, 4, and 6, while Group II will take place on May 8, 10, and 13. For the CA Intermediate exams, Group I is scheduled for May 3, 5, and 7, and Group II on May 9, 11, and 14.

The CA Foundation examinations will be held on May 15, 17, 19, and 21. It is expected that the admit cards for Foundation-level candidates will be issued in the last week of April.

Thousands of CA aspirants across India are eagerly awaiting the release of the admit card, as it is crucial for appearing in the exams.

Based on past trends, ICAI usually issues the admit cards approximately 15 days before the exam date.

How to download ICAI CA admit card 2025

To download the ICAI CA admit card for 2025, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Go to the official ICAI eServices portal: eservices.icai.org

Click on the 'Admit Card' link for the relevant exam (CA Intermediate or CA Final)

Log in with your registered user ID and password

Cross-check the details, including your personal information and exam dates

Download the admit card and print it; remember that digital versions will not be accepted at the exam centre.

ICAI CA May Admit Card: what to check on the hall ticket for foundation, intermediate, and final exams

Ensure that the following details are correct on your ICAI CA May admit card:

Full name and Photograph of the candidate

Registration number and roll number

The group for which you are appearing

Exam centre name and address

Reporting time and exam schedule

Important candidate guidelines

Candidates are recommended to stay updated by checking the official ICAI website for the latest information about the upcoming examinations.