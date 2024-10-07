USMLE: Exam, steps, costs and other details

United States Medical Licensing Exams (USMLE) has multiple steps.

Step 1 and Step2 CK can be taken in the home country and in any order.

Step 3 however is taken in the United States only after finishing Step 1, Step 2 CK, finishing medical school and having received a medical degree and securing an Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) certificate.

It is important to recognise that Step 3 is not required to start residency and can be taken during residency however, Step 3 is required to secure an H-1B visa for the residency.

In addition, with Step 1 being only pass/fail, a high Step 3 score will benefit in establishing a strong candidacy for a Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG).