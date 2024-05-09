IFS exam: Passion, determination most important, says second ranker Kale

Pratiksha Nanasaheb Kale, who finished second in the Indian Forest Service (IFS) test 2023, which was announced a day earlier by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), stated today, Thursday, May 9, that persistence and passion paved the road for her accomplishment.



Kale, who is from Maharashtra, works as an Assistant Forest Conservator for the Melghat Tiger Project, as per PTI.



She earned her HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) from Rajarshi Shahu College in Latur before pursuing a Mechanical Engineering degree from College of Engineering Pune (COEP).

"Passion and determination must be exhibited for success in such exams. True success will be reflected in my future work. Being part of public service is an opportunity and a great responsibility," she asserted.

She credited her parents, Nanasaheb and Bhagyashree, sister Pranjali, and teachers for providing her with invaluable support as she studied for the tests.

The UPSC announced on Wednesday, May 8, that the 147 successful candidates included 43 from the General category, 20 from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 51 from the Other Backward Class (OBC), 22 from Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 11 from Scheduled Tribes (STs).



The UPSC administered the written portion of the Indian Forest Service examination from November 26 to December 3, 2023, and the personality test interviews from April 22 to May 1 of this year.



Ritvika Pandey has topped the examination, while Pratiksha Kale and Swastic Yaduvanshi achieved the second and third rank in the examination, respectively, the UPSC statement said.