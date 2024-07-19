UPSC timeline: Exploring its rich history and evolution through the years

The Union Public Service Commission, as we know it today, is one of India's most important and respected organisations. Responsible for the recruitment and appointment of officers to both the All India Services and the Central Civil Services (Group A and B), the Commission today is an indispensable part of the functioning of India’s bureaucracy.

But, how did the UPSC come to be? How and when has the commission attained this coveted position? What is the history of Civil Services in India?

Here is a look at the evolution of the Civil Services and UPSC: