Art of learning effectively: The last leg of techniques, but not the end of your journey | Part III

So, how about we get into the next part of effective learning? Now, students, this may be the last part of the story but it isn't the end of your learning journey.
Remember, learning is a life-long practice and the best student is the one who never stops learning. Ever.
SURVEY, QUESTION, READ, RECITE, REVIEW
Survey: Beyond skimming, actively engage with introductory and concluding paragraphs to grasp the overall structure of the content.
Question: Develop a range of questions, including those challenging your understanding or requiring critical thinking.
Read: Employ active reading techniques, such as highlighting key passages and taking concise notes, to enhance comprehension.
Recite: Utilise flashcards or oral recitation to reinforce your memory and test your understanding regularly.
Review: Incorporate a comprehensive review strategy, including self- quizzing and seeking additional resources for clarification.w
PREVIEW, QUESTION, READ, REFLECT, RECITE, REVIEW
Preview: Extend your preview to cover additional materials like supplementary readings or related articles to deepen your contextual understanding.
Question: Develop probing questions that encourage critical thinking and exploration of perspectives on the topic.
Read: Implement active reading strategies, such as summarising paragraphs in your own words, to reinforce understanding.
Reflect: Create a reflective journal to document personal insights, challenges, and connections made during the reading process.
Recite: Engage in group discussions or teach concepts to others to solidify your understanding through active recall method.
Review: Regularly revisit not only the material but also your reflections and summaries, ensuring a comprehensive grasp of the content.
- Actively recalling information from memory rather than passive review helps strengthen learning.
- Use methods like flashcards and self-quizzing to actively retrieve information.
- Experiment with various active recall techniques, including creating your own questions and simulating exam conditions for a more effective learning experience.
"When I wake up the next day, I make sure to go through the things that were difficult for me to understand or remember," says Dr Anuj Pachhel, Productivity
- Maximise long-term retention through strategic review at spaced intervals.
- Consider using specialised apps or software that employ spaced repetition algorithms to optimise your review schedule.
- This approach ensures a steady and efficient reinforcement of learned material over time.
- What you learn in class on day 1, review it the next two days. Again review it after a week and again after two weeks
- A learning technique based on flashcards, the Leitner System organises cards into different boxes to track study intervals.
- Adjust the schedule based on your progress with each flashcard, moving cards between boxes to optimise your review sessions and reinforce long-term memory retention.
- Easier flashcards go to the last box and the more difficult ones to the first one. Frequently go through the first box and revisit the easier ones