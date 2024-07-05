Art of learning effectively: Exploring various methods of learning | Part II

- Breaking study sessions into short, focused intervals (typically 25 minutes), followed by a short break, helps maintain concentration.

- Experiment with the length of your study and break intervals to find the optimal balance for your attention span and productivity.

- If one continues the process, they can build their tenacity to focus longer than 25 minutes.

LAW TO SUPPORT POMODORO TECHNIQUE

According to Parkinson’s Law, work expands to occupy the time allotted for its completion, which frequently results in inefficiency and procrastination. One efficient approach to get around this problem is to use the Pomodoro Technique, a time management method.

People can retain a sense of urgency and attention by dividing the task into focused intervals, known as Pomodoros, that are usually 25 minutes long and are interspersed with brief pauses.

The structured approach helps prevent the tendency to stretch tasks unnecessarily, as the time constraint encourages productivity. Regular breaks also prevent burnout and enhance overall efficiency.

"The Pomodoro technique, studying for 25 minutes and taking a five-minute break, proved effective. I’ve also embraced the ‘Eat That Frog’ method, addressing the toughest tasks first before moving on to easier ones," says Khushi Jain, a student