Art of learning effectively: Exploring various methods of learning | Part II

Here we are with Learning Techniques Part II!
There are many ways to learn and there are many techniques too. We explored first three steps in our last edition.
(Catch it here: https://www.edexlive.com/exams/2024/Jul/04/art-of-learning-effectively-here-are-a-few-time-tested-techniques).
And in this edition, we move forward to learn a few steps more. After all, learning is central to being a human. Don't you agree?
- Breaking study sessions into short, focused intervals (typically 25 minutes), followed by a short break, helps maintain concentration.
- Experiment with the length of your study and break intervals to find the optimal balance for your attention span and productivity.
- If one continues the process, they can build their tenacity to focus longer than 25 minutes.
LAW TO SUPPORT POMODORO TECHNIQUE
According to Parkinson’s Law, work expands to occupy the time allotted for its completion, which frequently results in inefficiency and procrastination. One efficient approach to get around this problem is to use the Pomodoro Technique, a time management method.
People can retain a sense of urgency and attention by dividing the task into focused intervals, known as Pomodoros, that are usually 25 minutes long and are interspersed with brief pauses.
The structured approach helps prevent the tendency to stretch tasks unnecessarily, as the time constraint encourages productivity. Regular breaks also prevent burnout and enhance overall efficiency.
"The Pomodoro technique, studying for 25 minutes and taking a five-minute break, proved effective. I’ve also embraced the ‘Eat That Frog’ method, addressing the toughest tasks first before moving on to easier ones," says Khushi Jain, a student
- Organise notes for active recall, enhancing your ability to review and remember information.
- Consider digitising your notes for easy access and use headings, bullet points, and keywords to make the information more scannable during review sessions.
"I recommend Evernote for note-taking — an app I used extensively during my preparation. Also, Notion is excellent for organising tasks and information," says Manuj Jindal, UPSC Topper
- Use colours to strategically organise your notes and enhance your memory performance. It also creates a positive learning environment. However, be careful not to overdo it.
- Explore colour-coding systems for different types of information and adapt a method to suit your preference. It helps review and prioritise the most important ideas.
- Key points can be in red, some information in yellow and topics can also be segregated by colours.
- Mix up different topics or skills during study sessions to prevent boredom and discover connections between them.
- Embrace a holistic approach to learning by interleaving subjects or topics, fostering a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of knowledge.
" I try to interchange subjects while studying and revise questions which seemed difficult. I do not study at a stretch but to retain focus, do not divulge into one subject for long. It is vital to test yourself and know where you stand," says Dr Anuj Pachhel, Productivity YouTuber