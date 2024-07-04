Art of learning effectively: Here are a few time-tested techniques

- Instead of traditional highlighting, try mind mapping to visually organise all the information.

- Consider using online tools for digital mind maps, and experiment with different structures to find what works best for you.

- The visual hierarchy aids in understanding complex relationships between concepts.

"I have a particular interest in History. So I go beyond the syllabus, read up on extra stuff, watch YouTube videos on the topic and then come back to the text. This makes the learning way more interesting," shares Sai Sharan, Student