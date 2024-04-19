UPSC Results 2024: You’ve met the toppers. Now find out how much they scored

Aditya Srivastava, the topper in the Civil Services exam, scored 54.27 per cent on the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) prestigious exam. Today, Friday, April 19, the commission published the exact grades assigned to the recommended applicants.

Animesh Pradhan, who received a score of 52.69 per cent in the Civil Services Exam 2023, is not far behind.

Up to 1,016 applicants (664 men and 352 women) have passed the test; the outcomes were made public on Tuesday, April 16, PTI reports.



To select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other positions, the UPSC administers the Civil Services examination every year in three stages: the Preliminary, Main, and Personality Test (or interview).



Two 400-mark objective-style multiple-choice question papers make up the Preliminary exam.

This stage is merely intended to function as a screening test; the candidates' scores in it, assuming they are deemed eligible for admission to the Main exam, are not taken into account for establishing their ultimate ranking of merit.



A total of 2,025 marks are used to establish merit; 1,750 are awarded for the written or main exam and 275 are awarded for the interview.

Who scored what?

Srivastava (27) received 1,099 points overall, with 899 coming from the written exam and 200 from the personality test, as per the UPSC's recommended candidates' marks released. He is an aspiring officer in the Indian Police Service (IPS) and is originally from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Srivastava holds an MTech degree in addition to having obtained his BTech in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. In the Civil Services examination, electrical engineering was one of his alternative subjects.

Pradhan (24), who lives in Talcher town in the Angul district of Odisha, received 1,067 points, including 892 in the written exam and 175 in the interview, good enough for second place. He had selected sociology as his optional subject.

Pradhan is employed with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)’s refineries division in Delhi after completing his BTech in computer science at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela.

Donuru Ananya Reddy, who appeared in the exam as an economically weaker section (EWS) candidate, scored 1,065 marks (52.59 per cent) – 875 in the main and 190 in the interview; while fourth-rank holder PK Sidharth Ramkumar got 1,059 marks (52.29 per cent) – 874 in the written and 185 in the interview.



Reddy (22), who earned a BA (Honours) in geography from Miranda House, Delhi University, chose anthropology as an optional subject.

She is from Mahabubnagar in Telangana.

Ramkumar (27) holds a Bachelor's degree in architecture from the College of Architecture in Trivandrum.



Ruhani came fifth with a total of 1,049 marks (51.8 per cent), including 856 in writing and 193 in interviews. She earned her BA (Honours) in Economics from St Stephens College at Delhi University.

The UPSC has posted details about the marks earned by all 1,016 candidates on its website.



The Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2023 was held on May 28. A total of 10,16,850 individuals applied, with 5,92,141 appearing in the exam.



"A total of 2,855 candidates qualified for the personality test of the examination," the UPSC said. Of these, 1,016 candidates were finally recommended for different government services, it added.