Prof Manojranjan Nayak, Founder President of SOA, was felicitated

Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak, Founder President of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), was on Monday, January 20, bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Odisha chapter of Indian Building Congress (IBC) for his immense contribution in the field of education and healthcare.

Bijay Chandra Tripathy, Chairman of Odisha chapter of IBC and Prof. Prabhat Kumar Padhi, its Vice-Chairman, called on Prof (Dr) Nayak at his office here to felicitate him, stated a press release from the institute.

Describing Prof (Dr) Nayak as a strong and successful entrepreneur, Tripathy expressed the hope that he would continue to serve the state in future.

Replying to the felicitation, Prof (Dr) Nayak assured SOA’s continued support to the Odisha chapter of the Indian Building Congress in the area of capacity building for ensuring quality in building and infrastructure projects in the state, according to the press release from the institute.

More news from SOA

Four Post-Graduate students of the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, faculty of medicine of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed-to-be University (SOA) here, have won laurels at the 67th All India Congress on Obstetrics and Gynaecology (AICOG) held at Mumbai from January 8 to 12.

Dr Nandana Rajgopal, Dr Ch Vineela Naidu and Dr Shilpa Jena won the first prize for presenting research papers in their respective categories while Dr Satyajit Baraha won the third prize in another section.