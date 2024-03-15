Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training organised at IIT Kanpur

Significant measures have been revealed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to improve student welfare activities, with an emphasis on giving mental health and well-being within the campus community priority.



A Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training was conducted by the Institute Counselling Service of IIT Kanpur in association with experts from the Suicide Prevention India Foundation (SPIF), as one of the numerous initiatives, IANS reports.



The purpose of this programme was to provide community members with the necessary abilities to assist others in times of need.



The event saw active participation from 110 selected individuals, including teachers, staff members, hall managers, medical professionals, nurses, security guards, and students.

The programme emphasised how critical it is to recognise warning signals, act decisively when necessary, and put them in touch with the resources they need.

The training activities, which include engaging lectures and useful exercises, give participants insightful knowledge about methods of preventing suicides and the importance of providing empathetic support.

IIT Kanpur is fostering a caring environment where each person feels respected and encouraged to seek help when required by highlighting mental health initiatives like the Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training, an official said.