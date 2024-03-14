Bengaluru: BTech student allegedly falls to death from university hostel building; police launch probe

Dasari Brahma Sai Reddy, a 19-year-old BTech student, was found dead in the hostel premises of a Deemed-to-be university in Doddaballapur, Bengaluru, Karnataka. The college management has been booked for death by negligence under section 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code after the student’s death on Tuesday, March 12.

Brahma Sai, who hailed from Nandyala district in Andhra Pradesh, was found dead at around 7.30 pm in the evening on March 12.

He was a first-year Computer Science student who lived in the university's on-campus hostel. He fell from the sixth floor of the hostel building, where construction work was taking place, The New Indian Express reports.



The investigating officer revealed that there was no suicide note. He added, “The student’s laptop has also been recovered. The mobile phone of the student was completely damaged as it was in his pocket.”

According to police, the body was discovered when students rushed outside their hostel rooms after hearing a loud noise, and the warden and the security guard found him dead on the spot.

“It is not clear how the student fell down. There was some kind of construction work going on on the sixth floor, and it is not known what Reddy was doing there. Despite the construction work, there was no restriction of movement for students on the floor. Along with the management, even those who had taken up the construction work have been booked,” the officer added.

The police are awaiting a report from the Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) to determine the exact cause of death. Reddy's parents are farmers, and the body was handed over to them following the postmortem at Doddaballapur Government Hospital.



The Doddaballapur rural police have filed a case and an investigation is underway.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666