IIT Kanpur, National Sugar Institute establish Centre of Excellence for Biofuels

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and National Sugar Institute (NSI) Kanpur have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Centre of Excellence for Biofuels at NSI Kanpur.

The signing of the MoU took place recently in the presence of Ashwini Srivastava, Joint Secretary (Sugar), Department of Food and Public Distribution, Government of India; Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur; and Dr Seema Paroha, Director, National Sugar Institute, Kanpur, stated a press release from the institute.

Under this MoU, IIT Kanpur and NSI Kanpur will engage in joint projects to conduct cutting-edge research and develop and adopt state-of-the-art technology to enhance biofuel production in the country with improved efficiency and sustainability.

The biofuels are expected to play a key role in reducing dependency on fossil fuels and mitigating climate change as well. The focus area of this collaborative research work will take up the study on enhancing the production of Ethanol, Methanol, Bio-CNG, Aviation Fuel, and Green Hydrogen and so on from biomass, a renewable source of energy.

Uttar Pradesh being an agri-based state and one of the top-ranked states in sugarcane production, will be an ideal place for Biofuel research. This partnership aims to leverage the expertise of both institutions to address the growing energy needs of India while promoting environmental conservation.