IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies, Rotary to educate school students on cybersecurity

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is partnering with Rotary District 3232 and FISST (Forensic Intelligence Surveillance & Security Technologies) Academy to train government and private School Students on cybersecurity.

This initiative is aimed at empowering students with essential knowledge and is tailored for students of Classes IX and XI to foster a safer digital environment, stated a press release from the institute.

Training commenced for the first batch of students on March 30, 2024 at IIT Madras and will be held for ten Saturdays. A total of 1,000 students will participate across ten batches, each comprising 100 students.

This collaborative effort reflects Rotary’s commitment to education and community service, coupled with IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation's expertise in technology and cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity is increasingly crucial in today's interconnected world. With a rising reliance on digital platforms, it is imperative for the youth to be equipped with fundamental knowledge in this field.

Through this programme, students will receive comprehensive training covering the basics of cybersecurity, including understanding cyber threats, safe internet practices, data privacy, and digital hygiene.

The training programme will feature interactive sessions, workshops, and hands-on activities led by seasoned professionals and cybersecurity experts. Participants will gain practical insights into identifying and mitigating cyber risks, thereby enhancing their digital resilience.

The key outcomes envisaged from this programme include:

- Enhanced cybersecurity awareness: Equipping students with the knowledge to recognise and respond to cyber threats effectively.

- Safe internet practices: Educating students on best practices for secure online navigation and protecting personal information.

- Data privacy protection: Instilling understanding and practices to safeguard sensitive data and prioritise privacy in digital interactions.

- Digital hygiene promotion: Encouraging the adoption of good digital hygiene habits to mitigate cyber threats, such as regular software updates and strong password usage.