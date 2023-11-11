According to a statement released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on Saturday, November 11, the institute is placed fifth in India and 59th overall in Asia in the QS Asia World University Rankings for 2024.

With an overall score of 54.5, the largest and first IIT in the nation has emerged at the top of the QS Asia University Rankings, according to the release.

IIT Kharagpur, ranking fourth among all IITs in the nation and fifth after the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has done well in terms of its reputation as an employer, its academic standing, the number of articles per faculty, its international research network, and its PhD personnel, a report by PTI says.

As many as 148 Indian universities are included in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) 2024 World University Ranking: Asia, which lists 857 universities overall.

Top universities in Asia are featured in the ranking.

Prof VK Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur, commented, "IIT Kharagpur has upheld the nation's resolve to excel in the standards of globalisation with advanced manufacturing systems and transportation, safety engineering and analytics, quality and reliability, affordable healthcare, precision agriculture and food nutrition and smart infrastructure to contribute towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” speaking on the QS Asia University Rankings 2024.

"As an institute of eminence, technological research parks, centre of excellence, start-up incubators, lab to market products and nano missions are the new local ecology for innovation and technological pursuits of our institute. Successful implementation of Technology Vision 2047 as instituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi requires the participation of several stakeholders including government agencies, public and private enterprises, academic and research organisations," he said.