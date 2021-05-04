The world-renowned Ramaiah Group of Institutions and St. George’s University (SGU) in Grenada, West Indies, are working together to enable aspiring medical students from India and around the world to obtain an internationally recognised degree and practice medicine in the US, UK, or India.

A five-year educational pathway was announced by the university last year providing graduates with the opportunity to obtain a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree

Students taking this course will spend the first year of the pathway at Ramaiah in Bengaluru, the second year either at SGU’s joint campus at Northumbria University in the UK or at SGU’s main campus in Grenada, the third year in Grenada, and the last two years doing their clinical rotations either in the US or in the UK.

Dr G Richard Olds, President of SGU, said: “The programme is a perfect solution for Indian students who dream of becoming a US doctor. It allows them to benefit from a US-style of medical education while providing a well-established pathway to become a licensed doctor in the US, UK, or India. Moreover, the programme allows students to gain three world-renowned qualifications issued by three distinguished institutions.”

The three qualifications in question are: A Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree awarded by SGU (on successfully completing the final year), a bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Sciences, from Northumbria University (on successfully completing their third year), and a Certificate in Higher Education in Medical Sciences from Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences (on finishing their first year).

Ramaiah, based in Bengaluru, will allow the candidates to ease into the pathway by starting off in a familiar environment, where they can build strong relationships with other students in their cohort before moving abroad together as a close-knit group in the second year.

Both Ramaiah Group and SGU have medical schools with over 40 years of successful teaching and an excellent track record of top-rung medical candidates. Ramaiah counts amongst the top 20 medical colleges in India, while SGU is the #1 international provider of physicians licensed in the US more than any other non-US medical school in the world.

“I chose to study at St. George’s University because it offers a pathway into practicing in the US and it’s one of the top schools in the Caribbean,” said Dr Dhaval Patel, SGU 2020 graduate and India native, now an Internal Medicine Resident in Pennsylvania. “The number of US residences filled by SGU graduates was also very impressive and I knew it was well respected by my peers.”

As well as benefiting from a truly global education, these graduates will also join an international network of over 18,000 SGU medical alumni and obtain an internationally recognized medical degree which enables them to apply for a license and practice medicine across the world.

On assimilating to life in Grenada, Dr Patel commented, “Island life was wonderful. Grenada is beautiful and the people are lovely.”

Disclaimer: This article has been produced by St. George's University and Ramaiah Group of Institutions and they take editorial responsibility