PU student footboarding on train falls 80 feet into Cauvery River; miraculously escapes with minor injuries

Locals rescued a PU student of a private college who accidentally fell into the Cauvery River from the running train near Holenarasipur town on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the locals rescued Muzammil (17), a first PU student of HKS Education Institution in Hassan, who accidentally fell into the river while travelling on the Mysuru-Hassan passenger train. While footboarding on the train, he slipped and fell into the river, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the teenager miraculously escaped with minor injuries despite falling from 80 feet. Muzammil started screaming by holding a rock. Local threw the rope at him and rescued him.

Learning about the incident, Holenarasipur town police rushed to the spot where they took Muzammil into their custody after the first aid treatment at Taluk Hospital. The incident occurred when he was returning Hassan from Mysuru.

Victory at Science Fair

Varun HM and Tribhuvan S Gowda, Class X students of Vijaya School Hassan won the first prize in the Southern Indian Science Fair 2025, jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture Government of India, the National Council of Science Museums, Vishveshwaraiah Industrial and Technological Museum Bengaluru and the Directorate of School Education, Government of Puducherry, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The science exhibition was held from January 21 to January 25 at Puducherry. The students presented the exceptional project Magnetohydrodynamic drive under the guidance and their mentor Anitha J.