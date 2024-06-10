NEET UG: SC to hear petition seeking cancellation of exam over alleged paper leak tomorrow, June 11

Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 11, the Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking to cancel the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 exam over alleged paper leaks.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will hear the matter, informed health activist Dr Vivek Pandey via a tweet posted on social media platform X today, June 10 at 8.24 pm.

The same was tweeted by LiveLaw's official X handle as well.

Disgruntled students, along with Vivek Pandey, approached the Supreme Court on June 1 with a fresh petition seeking the reconduction of the exam. They even filed an instant writ petition, urging the court to list the case for hearing urgently.