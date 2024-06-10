NEET UG: SC to hear petition seeking cancellation of exam over alleged paper leak tomorrow, June 11

Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 11, the Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking to cancel the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 exam over alleged paper leaks.
A vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will hear the matter, informed health activist Dr Vivek Pandey via a tweet posted on social media platform X today, June 10 at 8.24 pm.
The same was tweeted by LiveLaw's official X handle as well.
Disgruntled students, along with Vivek Pandey, approached the Supreme Court on June 1 with a fresh petition seeking the reconduction of the exam. They even filed an instant writ petition, urging the court to list the case for hearing urgently.
The students had filed the case on June 1 owing to Bihar police investigation into the NEET UG paper leak allegation and how, after the results were declared on June 4, it was noted that 67 students scored 720/720 and six are from the same centre, which is unprecedented.
It may be noted that the testing conducting body, the National Testing Agency (NTA), is facing severe backlash over issues like grace marks issues, mismanagement allegations and more. Students have been demanding a re-exam.