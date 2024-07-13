JNU student leader Umar Khalid completes 1,400 days in jail; students on X show solidarity

Today, July 13, marks 1,400 days since the arrest of Umar Khalid, former research scholar at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Khalid is accused in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots. He was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On May 28, he was denied bail again by a Delhi court.

"It has been several years and months since the arrest of many more voices who stood for truth, justice, compassion and dignity. Even in the darkest of times we must find ways to resist and make our voices heard. We demand the release of Umar Khalid and all other political prisoners," declared a poster announcing that a Twitter storm will commence today, July 13, to observe the day.