JNU student leader Umar Khalid completes 1,400 days in jail; students on X show solidarity

Today, July 13, marks 1,400 days since the arrest of Umar Khalid, former research scholar at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
Khalid is accused in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots. He was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
On May 28, he was denied bail again by a Delhi court.
"It has been several years and months since the arrest of many more voices who stood for truth, justice, compassion and dignity. Even in the darkest of times we must find ways to resist and make our voices heard. We demand the release of Umar Khalid and all other political prisoners," declared a poster announcing that a Twitter storm will commence today, July 13, to observe the day.
#UmarKhali1400DaysInJail and #ReleaseAllPoliticalPrisioners hashtags are being used for the same.
"The Supreme Court has passed several significant orders, citing delay in trial as a valid ground to grant bail, even to someone booked under UAPA. But it doesn't seem to apply to Umar Khalid and other political prisoners," shared actor Sushant Singh on social media platform X.
"This is Umar Khalid. His biggest crime is that he believes in staying conscious of our democratic rights. He is behind bars for a speech where he said ‘Hamein nafrat ka jawab mohabbat se dena hai.’," shared RJ Sayema.
Educator and poet Nabiya Khan tweeted, "While we go about our daily lives, Umar Khalid and others who raised their voices for justice are rotting in jail. 1400 days! Can you even fathom how long that is? We must not forget their struggles, courage, & their smiles."