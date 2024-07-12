IIT Roorkee to conduct GATE 2025 in February 2025. Check details here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will be conducting the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) between February 1 and 16, 2025.

The application portal is expected to open in the last week of August 2024, the institute informed in a press release.

Candidates who qualify GATE can seek admission with possible financial assistance to masters’ programs and direct doctoral programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, Humanities; and Doctoral programmes in relevant branches of Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, Humanities in institutions supported by Ministry of Education (MoE) and other government agencies.

Exams dates are finalised as February 1, 2, 15, and 16.

GATE score is also considered by a few colleges and institutions for admission to postgraduate programmes without MoE scholarship. Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have also been using the GATE score for recruitment. Several other reputed organisations are also likely to consider GATE scores in their recruitment process.

This examination is jointly conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and seven IITs comprising IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB) - GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

Interested and eligible candidates can get more information on the official website for GATE 2024 — https://gate2025.iitr.ac.in/