Reinventing Education for GenNext| What India’s Next Generation Really Needs

A

Seema Sapru (Guest): We start at seven, finish at four, It's something like that, and all children sit and have their breakfast, lunch, and evening snack together, and they all travel only by bus.

In our school, children are not allowed to bring anything from home.

All the food is cooked here in school and is given to all the students and teachers, all of us eat together, so that is why it's a day boarding school.

They are not allowed to come by their own transport, they can only come by the buses because the who's who of Calcutta studies here, everybody. So they all bring their huge cars and they'll only compare, you know, what car does your father have and what car does my mommy have and this, that, and the other.

So we are equalizing everything, and that is why everybody comes by bus.

Everybody eats the same thing. They're not allowed to bring anything from home.

When you talk about emotional intelligence, emotionally how they're connected with each other?

Well, we have five in-house behavioural counsellors. They come from seven in the morning till four in the evening. Four of them take classes with children, which are called life skill classes, where they're talking about sensitivity. They talk about respect, bullying, social media, your speech, the words you choose to describe certain things, your study habits, your work life, your school and family balance.

They talk about everything on earth, we also have circle time where children talk about which teachers they like, and everything that they face in class and at home.

Children today, especially in our school, there is no taboo on going to the behaviour counsellor and saying I need help because I do that several times. We keep talking in the assembly and say you know, I met a parent and I didn't know what to do with that parent. I didn't know how to deal with a certain situation. It's not that, you know, everywhere it says, oh, she’s mad, so she's going to a counsellor.

No, we feel all of us are normal but all of us have our areas where we need help.

When I’m not able to deal with a situation, I go to the expert and say how do I deal with this situation? Can you help? and they do help.