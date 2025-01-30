CPA Australia: "Course offers valuable practical insights into accounting profession," says student

I chose the Bachelor of Commerce (Finance and Accountancy) programme integrated with CPA Australia at Christ University because of its unique benefits and career-focused opportunities. The integration with CPA Australia is what makes the programme stand out – its global and unique undergraduate programme offers paper exemptions from parts of the CPA Program. This is an advantage not many prestigious postgraduate programmes worldwide can provide.

The curriculum is well-rounded, covering essential topics such as audit, tax, and corporate accounting. It balances global and national accounting needs, ensuring I am prepared for a wide range of professional challenges. What excites me the most is the chance to study CPA Program subjects like Ethics and Governance, Financial Reporting, and Strategic Management Accounting in the final year.

This course not only qualifies me to become an Associate Member of CPA Australia but also offers valuable practical insights into the accounting profession.

This programme has given me a strong foundation in finance and accounting while equipping me with the skills and confidence to pursue opportunities both in India and internationally. If you are serious about building a career in finance, I cannot recommend this programme enough as a solid step toward achieving your goals.

(The author of the article is student Gabriel Don Bosco. Views expressed are his own)