As we approach Children's Day, it's a perfect time to reflect on the well-being of precious young ones. In a world where children encounter various emotional challenges and trauma, it is vital to explore innovative and gentle ways to help them heal and grow. One such approach is art therapy.

Art therapy is a remarkable tool that combines the therapeutic benefits of creative expression with professional guidance. It can aid children in coping with trauma, emotional challenges, and inner turmoil, making Children's Day a fitting occasion to shed light on this approach.

Art therapy allows children to:

Express their emotions: Often, children find it difficult to put their feelings into words. Through art, they can externalise and communicate their emotions, making it easier for therapists and caregivers to understand and support them.

Process trauma: Children who have experienced traumatic events can use art as a safe outlet to process their experiences, work through their feelings, and gradually heal.

Boost self-esteem: Creating art boosts a child's confidence as they see their ideas take shape on paper or canvas. This newfound self-esteem can carry over into other aspects of their lives.

Enhance communication: Art can serve as a bridge for communication. Therapists can engage with children through their art, allowing them to share their thoughts and feelings without fear.

Build coping skills: Art therapy equips children with valuable coping mechanisms. They learn to navigate challenges and stressors by channelling their emotions into creative pursuits.

Foster resilience: Over time, art therapy helps children build resilience. They learn to adapt to life's ups and downs and develop the ability to bounce back from adversity.

While art therapy should be facilitated by trained professionals, parents, teachers, and caregivers can also encourage children to engage in creative activities as a therapeutic outlet. This Children's Day, take a moment to create art with the children in your life. Whether it's a simple drawing, painting, or craft project, the act of creating together can be a meaningful way to bond and support their emotional well-being.

Let's make this Children's Day a celebration not only of their innocence and joy but also of their resilience and potential to heal. By embracing art therapy and encouraging creative expression, we can help children grow into emotionally healthy individuals who are better equipped to face life's challenges.

(The author of the column is Manya Roongta, Co-Founder, Children’s Art Museum of India. Views expressed are her own)