The GRE® General Test is accepted by most universities in the United States, UK, Canada, as well as many international institutions and programmes. It provides an objective measure of one's aptitude for critical thinking, reasoning and analytical writing skills that are needed for graduate-level study and helps a student’s application stand out from the rest. Thousands of graduate and professional school programmes around the world accept GRE test scores as part of their admissions process to effectively select graduate-ready students for their incoming classes. With the Fall 2021–2022 admissions dates fast approaching, now is a most fitting time for aspirants to strengthen their applications with strong admissions test scores.

The pandemic has radically disrupted the entire education system and students are looking for ways to keep their educational dreams on track by preparing for the GRE General Test — from attending online coaching classes to prepping at home. Self-paced test prep can be beneficial because each student approaches preparation in a different way. Before beginning their planning, students should determine where to focus their test efforts. Taking a practice test is a great way to gauge how much time one needs to prepare and where to focus. When preparing for the GRE General Test, students should use materials created by ETS, to help them get ready for the test.

POWERPREP® Online

The two free practice tests available with POWERPREP® Online simulate the actual GRE General Test experience and include the same test-taker friendly design features test takers will encounter on test day, like moving back and forth between questions, changing answers within a section and the on-screen calculator. Preparing with these features gives students the ability to practice their test-taking strategies, such as time management, and allows them to become more comfortable with the type of content that they will see on the test.

POWERPREP PLUS® Online

For students who are keen to practice more, three official POWERPREP PLUS® Online practice tests are available for purchase online. POWERPREP PLUS Online includes never-before-published questions that simulate the actual GRE General Test experience, and each practice test provides scores within minutes for all three measures, and explanations for correct answers.

Additional resources

As an additional resource, ETS offers the ScoreItNow!TM service which helps students improve their analytical writing skills by having them write and submit responses to two essay topics and get immediate scores and feedback. In addition, six free bonus analytical writing topics are available to provide students with even more practice.

To deep dive into the mathematical concepts and conventions found on the GRE® Quantitative Reasoning section, ETS offers free resources which include Math Conventions, Math Review and links to topic-wise instructional videos from Khan Academy®. These materials can help students strengthen their core understanding and perform better in the GRE Quantitative Reasoning section.

All of these official GRE test prep materials can help to ensure that applicants in India and worldwide can continue with their preparations for the upcoming admissions cycle. The official GRE test prep materials support students taking the initiative to achieve their best scores to make sure their plans of studying abroad are not upset.

