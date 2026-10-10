Teachers’ body condemns Centre’s scrutiny of Ambedkar, Periyar texts

The Democratic Teachers’ Initiative (DTI) has urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to seek the withdrawal of a Ministry of Education communication asking central universities to respond to an anonymous social media post questioning prescribed academic readings.

In a statement issued on Friday, the teachers’ body raised concerns over an email sent by the Ministry’s Department of Higher Education to registrars of several central universities on September 27, The Wire reports. The communication referred to correspondence from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and sought comments on the post, along with details of student enrolment in the courses it mentioned.

The post flagged works by Dr BR Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule, EV Ramasamy Periyar, Gail Omvedt, Sharmila Rege, Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd and Uma Chakravarti, among other anti-caste scholars. It reportedly characterised some of the readings as “anti-Hindu” and accused left-leaning academics of promoting them.