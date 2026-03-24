RBSE 8th Results 2026 Name, Roll Number: Here's how to check online

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, will announce the RBSE Class 8 Result 2026 at 1 pm on its official website. Students who will appear for the examination will be able to check their results using their roll number or access name-wise results through supported platforms.

Students will also be able to access their results via DigiLocker. The board will make provisions to ensure smooth access for the large number of candidates.

Students will also be able to check their RBSE Class 8 results 2026 through SMS. To receive the result, they will need to send an SMS in the prescribed format as notified by the board.

RBSE 8th results 2026 highlights