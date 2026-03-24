RBSE 8th Results 2026 Name, Roll Number: Here's how to check online

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, will announce the RBSE Class 8 Result 2026 at 1 pm on its official website. Students who will appear for the examination will be able to check their results using their roll number or access name-wise results through supported platforms.
Students will also be able to access their results via DigiLocker. The board will make provisions to ensure smooth access for the large number of candidates.
Students will also be able to check their RBSE Class 8 results 2026 through SMS. To receive the result, they will need to send an SMS in the prescribed format as notified by the board.
RBSE 8th results 2026 highlights
RBSE 8th results 2026 roll number
The RBSE 8th result 2026 link will be activated on the official portals, including rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students will need to enter their roll number, registration number, and other required credentials to download their scorecards.
RBSE 8th results 2026 name-wise
The Board has not specified yet whether the Rajasthan Board 8th results 2026 name-wise will be available or not. If available, students can access RBSE 8th results by using the full name and father name.
The Rajasthan Class 8 examinations will be conducted between February 19 and March 4, 2026, with lakhs of students expected to appear across the state. To qualify in the examination, students will have to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks.
Students are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on their scorecards and keep a copy for future reference.