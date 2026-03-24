RBSE 5th, 8th Toppers list 2026: Check pass percentage online

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, has declared the RBSE results 2026 for Classes 5 and 8. It has activated the Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th results 2026 link at 1 pm on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Board results 2026 was declared by Education Minister Madan Dilawar in the presence of senior officials from the School Education & Language Department and Panchayati Raj. Alongside the results, the board has also shared the key statistics, including toppers’ names, district-wise performance, and pass percentage.

The RBSE 2026 results showcased strong pass rates across all levels, with Class 5 at 97.75% and Class 8 at 97.01%.

RBSE 10th toppers list 2026

Students will be able to check their individual scores using their roll number and registration details on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The results will also be accessible via DigiLocker for convenience.