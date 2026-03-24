RBSE 5th, 8th Toppers list 2026: Check pass percentage online

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, has declared the RBSE results 2026 for Classes 5 and 8. It has activated the Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th results 2026 link at 1 pm on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Board results 2026 was declared by Education Minister Madan Dilawar in the presence of senior officials from the School Education & Language Department and Panchayati Raj. Alongside the results, the board has also shared the key statistics, including toppers’ names, district-wise performance, and pass percentage.
The RBSE 2026 results showcased strong pass rates across all levels, with Class 5 at 97.75% and Class 8 at 97.01%.
Students will be able to check their individual scores using their roll number and registration details on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The results will also be accessible via DigiLocker for convenience.
Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th toppers list 2026
The official sources confirm that the RBSE has not released the RBSE 5th toppers list 2026 and RBSE 8th toppers list 2026 along with results. However, the board released the Rajasthan Board 8th, 5th marksheet 2026 with grade-based performance assessments through the official portal - Shala Darpan.
This year, over 12 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board examinations. The Class 5 exams were conducted between February 20 and March 6, 2026, while the Class 8 exams took place from February 19 to March 4, 2026.
To qualify, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks. The board will release detailed result analytics, including the pass percentage and toppers list, shortly after the declaration of results.