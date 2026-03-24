RBSE 10th toppers 2026 list with marks released; Cheshta Sharma tops

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released toppers list along with RBSE 10th result 2025. The result was announced by Rajasthan’s Education Minister Madan Dilawar. Students who took RBSE Class 10 exam 2026 can check the result by visiting the official website of the Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. One can also access RBSE results 2026 at rajresults.nic.in.

This year, Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th exam 2026 were held from February 12 to 28, 2026. A total of 10,68,078 students registered this year for exams.

RBSE 10th toppers list 2026

Cheshta Sharma has secured the first rank in Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams with 99.00 per cent. A detailed RBSE 10th toppers list will be updated shortly.